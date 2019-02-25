(WHDH) — Peeps is offering a unique variety of marshmallow flavors in time for Easter.

New flavors for Peeps lovers to try include pancakes and syrup, cotton candy, root beer float, and blue raspberry.

These will be rolling out in grocery stores nationwide.

Nearly 70 percent of parents in the United States give their children Easter baskets, according to Just Born Quality Confections.

