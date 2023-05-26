PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Pelham, New Hampshire, say an erratic driver complaint led to officers finding a man slumped over at the wheel of his vehicle with an infant in the back seat.

The Pelham Police Department said Jon-Brad James, 44, was arrested after the department received a report of a vehicle “driving erratically” in the area of Dutton Road Thursday evening.

Officers proceeded to search the area and located a white, 2017 Nissan Rogue in the middle of the street on Deer Hill Circle.

Pelham PD said police who approached the SUV found that the driver was “slumped over and unconscious behind the wheel,” with the vehicle still in drive. Officers also spotted an infant sitting unsecured in the SUV’s back seat.

According to a news release from the department, police were able to reach into the vehicle and turn it off before waking the driver, who was identified as James, a Pelham resident.

“At the conclusion of the investigation Jon-Brad [James] was arrested and charged with Aggravated Driving Under the Influence, Driving Under the Influence and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child,” the news release stated. “The child was not harmed and was released to a family member. The New Hampshire Division for Child, Youth & Families was notified as well.”

Police said the 44 year old was later released on personal recognizance bail, with an arraignment date at Salem District Court scheduled for June 5, 2023.

