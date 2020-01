Police in Pelham, New Hampshire have closed down a road after a tree came down on a power line on Thursday afternoon.

The large tree hit a power line in the area of 60 Pelham Road, according to a post from the Pelham Police Department’s Twitter page.

Police are asking residents and drivers to avoid the area.

