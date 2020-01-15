Pelham, NH police credit ‘courageous’ armed neighbor with nabbing break-in suspect

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Pelham, New Hampshire police are hailing a “courageous” armed neighbor who held a break-in suspect at gunpoint on Wednesday until they arrived on scene.

An officer responding to a reported break-in on Kennedy Drive around 4:30 p.m. spoke with a homeowner who said she returned home to find an unknown Chevrolet Avalanche in her driveway with no one in it and the engine running.

She said when she asked her neighbor to check on her home, he found a man inside, presented his firearm, and held him in the driveway until officers arrived.

When the officer got there, police say the neighbor announced that he had a gun and secured it under the officer’s direction.

Andrew Billcliff, 31 of Plaistow, New Hampshire was arrested on a burglary charge. The vehicle he was driving was towed from the scene.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)