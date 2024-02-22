PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Pelham, New Hampshire police officers responded to an unusual call Wednesday, when they responded to a report of some goats blocking the road.

In a post on Facebook, the department wrote, “Chief had an exciting morning with some frisky goats blocking a roadway. Cpl. Halliday dodged little headbutts by the friendly fella as he escorted them off the roads and back home to safety. 🐐

Just another day in Pelham 😁”

