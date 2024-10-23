PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Pelham are looking for the public’s help identifying the driver of a white van in connection with a hit and run.

Authorities said the vehicle should have damage to the front passenger side and mirror.

A woman was hit around 7 a.m. Tuesday and rushed to an area hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pelham police at 603-635-2411.

