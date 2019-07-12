Pelham, NH police rescue injured juvenile Cooper’s Hawk

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - The Pelham, New Hampshire Police Department helped out an injured juvenile hawk on Wednesday.

Pelham police say the little Cooper’s Hawk was taken to On The Wing animal rehabilitation in nearby Epping.

In an update with an accompanying video, police say the hawk was weak, unsteady and dehydrated but staffers jump-started her digestive system with diluted apple cider vinegar and subcutaneous fluids.

