Pelham, NH police rescue woman, dog from woods behind Raymond Park

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman and her dog were brought to safety Wednesday after they got lost in the woods behind Raymond Park in Pelham, New Hampshire.

Officers responding to the call that came in shortly before 5:30 p.m. set out on foot in hopes of locating the lost hikers but, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page, they were only able to cover a small area.

The officers then enlisted the help of the 911 dispatch center by placing a call from their location, they were then able to triangulate the location of the caller in comparison with the officers.

Eventually, the woman and dog were found and transported back to the park.

Neither were injured.

Pelham police urge future hikers to always be prepared when hitting the trails.

