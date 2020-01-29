PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are warning the public of scammers posing as Pelham, New Hampshire police officers and Social Security Administration agents who are trying to solicit personal information and money.

Pelham police say they have recently taken several reports about a scam that spoofs the department’s phone number to make it look like the victim is receiving a call from the agency.

The scammer attempts to solicit personal information and money by threatening to have the victim arrested.

The Pelham Police Department is reminding the public to never give out personal information over the phone.

“Neither the Social Security Administration nor the Pelham Police Department would ever solicit money in lieu of an arrest,” they wrote on Facebook.

Anyone who may have fallen victim to the scam is asked to call Pelham police at 603-635-2411.

