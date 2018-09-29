Pelham police officer rescues porcupine

PELHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Pelham police officer is being credited with saving a porcupine from a sticky situation Saturday.

Pelham police received a call from a worried family who had noticed a porcupine in their garage, according to a post on the police twitter page

Corporal Page used a shovel to lift the animal out of the garage and release it back into the wild.

No one was injured.

Cpl. Page and his partner Jude rescued this porcupine from a garage. They were able to free it and release it back into the wild. pic.twitter.com/HOaizWmsEe — Pelham Police (@PelhamNHPolice) September 29, 2018

