Pelham police officer rescues porcupine

PELHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Pelham police officer is being credited with saving a porcupine from a sticky situation Saturday.
Pelham police received a call from a worried family who had noticed a porcupine in their garage, according to a post on the police twitter page
Corporal Page used a shovel to lift the animal out of the garage and release it back into the wild.
No one was injured.
