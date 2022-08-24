PELHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Pelham Police officers rescued an eight-week-old Shiba Inu puppy who got himself stuck in a recliner over the weekend.

The puppy, named Neeko, had found a comfortable dark hiding spot in the recliner, causing his owner to panic when she couldn’t see him and didn’t know if he was breathing. Sergeant Keenliside arrived to help retrieve the puppy and after a few minutes of lifting the recliner, he was able to get him out of the chair.

“Neeko was completely uninjured and happy to be freed, thanking him [Keenliside] with puppy kisses and a snuggle!” the Pelham Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)