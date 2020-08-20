Pelosi endorses Kennedy in Democratic U.S. Senate primary

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III, speaks on a panel on race and politics at the Massachusetts Democratic Convention in Springfield, Mass. Kennedy plans to announce on Saturday, Sept. 21, that he will challenge U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., in the 2020 Democratic primary. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

BOSTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed fellow Democratic House member Joe Kennedy III on Thursday in his bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Edward Markey in the Democratic primary.

Pelosi said when Democrats were working to take back control of the House from Republicans during the 2018 elections, Kennedy stumped for candidates across the country.

“From climate change to health care to racial justice, Joe has been a leader in our Caucus organizing us around our core values,” Pelosi said in a press release. “We need leaders who are willing to give every inch of themselves to the causes and concerns that unify Democrats. Joe Kennedy represents this Party’s future.”

Kennedy, a grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, welcomed the support. Robert F. Kennedy served as attorney general in brother John F. Kennedy’s administration and later as a U.S. senator from New York.

“She is a force and a changemaker, and I’m beyond grateful to have her in my corner,” said Kennedy, who is the lone member of the political dynasty currently in elected office.

The endorsement follows Kennedy’s support of Pelosi during her bid to regain the top position in the House in 2018. Pelosi was nominated as her party’s choice for speaker by Kennedy.

Markey called Pelosi a “tremendous, effective leader who has shattered glass ceilings throughout her career.”

“Any candidate would be proud to have her endorsement, and I congratulate Congressman Kennedy on securing her support,” Markey said in a statement.

The primary is Sept. 1.

