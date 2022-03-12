CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi led a roundtable discussion with Massachusetts members of Congress to discuss health care investments in the American Rescue Plan in Cambridge Saturday.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Rep. Katherine Clark joined Pelosi at Cambridge Health Alliance, where Pelosi called for more investment in mental health.

“The mental health issue has been something where we have to do something so transformative, so different from before,” Pelosi said.

