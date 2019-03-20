(WHDH) — A popular home fitness company could be in some legal hot water.

The Wall Street Journal reports that several music publishers are suing Peloton for more than $150 million in damages.

The publishers allege the company has used more than a thousand songs by artists they represent without permission for its popular online fitness classes.

The artists include Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake and Drake.

In a statement to The Verge, Peloton says it’s evaluating the lawsuit, adding that it has worked with music publishers and record labels to create an extensive music licensing system.

The lawsuit comes as Peloton is reportedly considering going public on Wall Street later this year.

