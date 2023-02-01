PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Peloton cycling group left a $4,600 tip at a Plymouth restaurant and are using the act to encourage others to spread kindness.

The group, known as Wicked Smaht Zone on Facebook, visited Tavern on the Wharf one weekend for a leisurely breakfast, then handed over a wad of cash to their servers for less than $450 worth of food.

“I just thought everybody here contributed maybe smaller bills, and then I started getting through it and started seeing all these hundreds.”

Wicked Smaht Zone members gave a tip at a Mendon restaurant last year and wanted to outdo themselves once again. With 1,800 members, the tip really was a group effort.

“I collected $3,400 via Venmo from 110 people,” said group member Josh Vernon. “Prior to even arriving at the restaurant, I stopped at the Bank of America down the road in Plymouth and took out a big wad of cash and told the tellers the story, and it made their day and they were happy.”

The group reached out to the restaurant’s events manager in the advance. The restaurant chose the waitresses who got to split the tip – two single moms.

“When they told us that they knew and that they had picked us, that’s when I started balling,” said Tavern on the Wharf server Kimberly Taylor. “It means a lot, I don’t know that I could put it into words, it means a lot.

The group didn’t stick around long after breakfast to see the reaction. They say this is all about encouraging kindness.

