HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A local nonprofit is launching a new campaign to rise awareness about the signs of a brain aneurysm and a superstar trainer is helping the cause.

Peloton star Adrian Williams is partnering with the Hanover-based Brain Aneurysm Foundation for their new Stop the Pop campaign.

“The big mission for me is ultimately to share awareness in order to save lives,” he said.

Williams lost his grandmother to a brain aneurysm in 2018.

The foundations aims to raise awareness about symptoms and risk factors and promote research.

For more information visit the Brain Aneurysm Foundation.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)