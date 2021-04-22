Pembroke community mourning the loss of 2 friends with virtual memorial

PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - The town of Pembroke is coming together for a virtual memorial to remember the lives of two young men killed in a car crash over the weekend.

The town center has been transformed into a memorial for Joseph Birolini, 23, of Hanson and William Hickey, 23, of Pembroke who died when the car they were in slammed into a telephone pole and overturned on Saturday.

They were both transported to South Shore Hospital, where Birolini was pronounced dead and Hickey later succumbed to his injuries around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

Family friends said Birolini and Hickey had been best friends since kindergarten, playing hockey throughout school before graduating in 2016.

Once it gets dark, dozens of paper lanterns will be lit and a memorial video will be broadcast on Plymouth Access TV.

Organizers are urging mourners not to gather on the green due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Speed and inclement weather may have been factors in the crash but an investigation remains ongoing, police said.

