Pembroke couple gets engaged while skydiving

PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A couple from Pembroke is taking the plunge — after taking a plunge.

Ryan Richards asked his new fiancee, Alyssa Litchfield, to marry him Monday as soon as he safely landed on the ground after the couple went skydiving.

“I saw the big skydiving sign and was like, ‘Oh my God!’ I was like, ‘I don’t have shoes, I can’t do it, like thinking of a million excuses,” Alyssa told 7News of the surprise trip.

With the help of Alyssa’s best friend, Ryan said he had a sign, balloons, and champagne waiting for his future wife when she landed on the ground.

“When I saw him and saw my best friend and the sign I just like couldn’t even contain like the ugly cry,” Alyssa said.

The couple says they’re planning on getting married next summer.

