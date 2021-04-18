PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Pembroke High School Principal Marc Talbot announced Saturday that the school is mourning the loss of two students who graduated five years ago.

“Our hearts are heavy today, as we mourn the passing of two tremendous Titans,” he wrote in a tweet. “While they may have graduated 5 years ago, Joe and Billy touched so many of our students and staff. On behalf of the entire PHS community, our condolences to the Birolini and Hickey families.”

This comes after two men were involved in a serious crash in the area of Elm Street and Mountain Ash Lane around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities have not identified the two men involved, nor have they released their conditions.

A memorial has been set up at the scene of the crash, where people left behind a Pembroke High School hockey jersey and flowers.

