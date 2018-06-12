Pembroke man charged in connection with violent Red Line attack

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Pembroke man was arraigned on assault charges Monday for his alleged role in a violent beating on a Red Line train that left a man with severe injuries, officials said.

Kerrick Pierce, 23, pleaded not guilty in South Boston Municipal Court to charges including assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon stemming from the May 28 attack that left the victim with injuries so severe they required surgery, Suffolk District Attorney Daniel F. Conley said.

Prosecutors say the victim and a female companion were riding a southbound Red Line train around midnight when they asked a group including Pierce to stop using homophobic slurs. During an ensuing dispute, prosecutors say Pierce punched the victim in the head and face before others in the group kicked him when he was down.

The victim was rushed to Carney Hospital for emergency treatment of facial fractures that will require surgery, prosecutors said.

Pierce was arrested Friday following a post-Miranda interview with transit police.

“This conduct was absolutely disgraceful,” Conley said in a statement. “I’d like to thank everyone who contacted Transit Police to help identify the assailant and the Transit Police detectives for their ongoing work on this case.”

Pierce is due back in court July 31.

