HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Pembroke man was arraigned Wednesday in Hingham District Court after he allegedly exposed himself to a 7-year-old boy at Starland Sportsplex & Fun Park in Hanover.

Robert Schroeter, 64, is charged with open and gross lewdness.

According to prosecutors, the boy told his mother that, while in a bathroom at the entertainment complex, he heard someone talking to him from behind. When the boy turned around, according to prosecutors, Schroeter exposed himself.

Schroeter walked into court and was instructed by his attorney to leave and hide his face. He later left with a hood over his head and hid behind supporters.

Investigators say security cameras in the building show Schroeter going into the men’s bathroom at Starland Sportsplex & Fun Park. They say he exited and watched a 7-year-old boy go in.

Police say footage shows Schroeter re-enter the men’s room.

“The 7-year-old was standing there when he exits the stall,” said Prosecutor Scott Warmington. “He was washing his hands when the man’s voice behind him said something.”

Warmington says the boy turned around to see Schroeter exposing himself.

Detectives say a woman identified the man as Schroeter, and that he owns a photography studio that specializes in pictures of youth sports teams. She says took photos of her kids.

Schroeter was ordered to have no unsupervised visits with anyone under the age of 16, to stay away from Starland, the victim, and any witnesses.

He was released on bail and is scheduled to next appear in court on March 14.

For parents who trust the facility to take care of their kids, the charges came as a surpise.

“There’s so many parents and adults here, so that concern is always in the back of your mind, but I was not thinking about it actually until I heard this news,” said Matt Dework, a concerned parent. “It was pretty shocking.”

