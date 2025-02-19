HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Robert Shroeter, 64, of Pembroke, was arraigned Wednesday in Hingham District Court after he allegedly exposed himself to a 7-year-old boy at Starland Sportsplex & Fun Park in Hanover.

Shroeter is charged with open and gross lewdness.

According to prosecutors, the boy told his mother that, while in a bathroom at the entertainment complex, he heard someone talking to him from behind. When the boy turned around, according to prosecutors, Shroeter had his genitalia in his hand, which he was wiping with a paper towel.

Prosecutors said Shroeter, at that point, said something along the lines of “you gotta keep it clean”.

Shroeter was ordered to have no unsupervised visits with anyone under the age of 16, to stay away from Starland, the victim, and any witnesses.

He was released on bail and is scheduled to next appear in court on March 14.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

