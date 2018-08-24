Pembroke man charged with stealing $6k worth of EBT benefits from disabled man

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Pembroke man is facing larceny charges after authorities say he stole $6,000 in EBT benefits intended for a disabled person.

Christopher Gardner, 35, was indicted Friday on charges of larceny by single scheme and larceny from a disabled person, according to a spokesman for Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Gardner, who was working as an assistant manager at a residential group home in Whitman at the time of the alleged theft, was found to have been using a group home client’s EBT card and benefits to make purchases without that client’s permission.

An investigation revealed that between January 2015 and October 2017 Gardner made purchases at various grocery stores totaling over $6,382.

Gardner will be summonsed for arraignment in Brockton Superior Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)