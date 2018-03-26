Pembroke Police investigating student’s social media post with gun

PEMBROKE, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Pembroke are investigating a social media post from a Pembroke High School student that features a gun.

In an email sent to parents and students, school officials said the post appeared online over the weekend. The student who shared the picture was suspended and was not in school on Monday.

“It’s just the worst timing for this sort of thing and they must know that,” said Pembroke High School senior Brian Morley. “They must know that the timing for this is obviously terrible. It’s really kind of scary for us to think that somebody does something like this.”

Police said the post was reported by another student at Pembroke High School.

School officials said additional security will be in place at the high school on Tuesday.

