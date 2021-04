Police in Pembroke are turning to the public for help tracking down a teenage girl.

Maddison Doyle, 14, was last seen wearing all black and is possibly on a black BMX with gold rims, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

She is described as being 5 foot, 5 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds with bright red hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the department at 781-293-6363.