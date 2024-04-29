PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Pembroke Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl.

Jaylanna Curtin-Green, 16, was last seen walking on Country Club Circle in Pembroke Saturday afternoon.

Officials said a black Honda CR-V was seen parked near her house shortly after she was last seen.

Authorities believe that was a ride share called by a third party.

