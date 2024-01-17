After a heated and lengthy meeting Tuesday night, the Pembroke School Committee unanimously voted down a proposed measure that would ban the display of certain political and social symbols in the classroom.

A large number of students, parents, and faculty members spoke during discussion of the proposal, put forth by Acting School Committee Chair Susan Bollinger, with many expressing frustration that the rule would prevent Pride flags from being displayed, arguing that policies already exist to prevent political advocacy in the classroom.

Moving to prevent the display of symbols for the sake of neutrality, some said, would have the opposite effect.

“Making this move is wildly not neutral,” said Pembroke parent Erin Petty. “It is a move that says we have something that keeps kids safe and we’re going to take it away. That’s not neutral, that is a big move.”

Resident Don Brian pointed to the Pembroke Select Board’s May 2022 vote to disband the town’s diversity, equity, and inclusion committee as proof that town residents do want the school board to pass the measure.

“Our eyes are cast to the schools with concerns that those same atmospheres are perhaps seeping into our schools that were already there,” Brian said. “I speak in support of the resolution for it guides teachers and staff in a knowingly, maybe carelessly for some, maybe even intentionally, from becoming carriers of a message that carries into the classroom that not all opinions are invited.”

Resident Chris Ciano saw that DEI vote in a different light.

“Some have said if we take this policy it will be the start of a slippery slope, and I think we’re on that slope already,” he said. “Some of the members of our select board and school committee were swept into office on the coattails of that, and they view that as a kind of mandate to bring these kind of culture wars to town hall and to our schools. I hope tonight shows them that that was a severe miscalculation.”

John Landolfi agreed:

“A Pride flag will not turn a child gay, it’s just not going to happen,” he said. “But the community it represents can keep that same child safe when their parents may turn them away, which sadly happens. Love is being politicized, and it’s wrong. If your faith causes you to dislike a child because of their sexuality, you should look in your heart and not the flags on the wall.”

After more than two hours of discussion, with opponents outnumbering those in support, the school committee voted unanimously not to adopt the measure.

“Your politics are a choice, your religion is a choice,” Pembroke parent Monica Lovestead Frank said. “Who you are is not.”

