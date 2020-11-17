DOVER, Del. (WHDH) — Vice President Mike Pence on Monday attended the dignified transfer of remains from the soldiers who died in a helicopter crash in Egypt.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Sameh Ghabour, 27, of Arlington, died last Thursday along with four other American soldiers when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed near Sharm el-Sheikh, a resort on the Red Sea, due to a mechanical failure, according to the Army.

A French peacekeeper and Czech officer were also killed, and a sixth American on the helicopter was injured.

They were part of an international force that monitors the four-decade-old Israeli-Egyptian peace agreement.

Ghabour graduated from Arlington High School in 2011.

Arlington Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kathleen Bodie said in a statement that, “We thank Marwan for his valiant service to his country and his community. His memory is one our school district will honor and remember.”

The school’s soccer team will be holding a moment of silence to honor him at their game on Saturday.

