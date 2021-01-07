Pence planning to attend Biden inauguration but awaiting invitation, source says

(CNN) — Vice President Mike Pence is planning to attend the inauguration of Joe Biden but is waiting on an invitation, a source close to him confirmed to CNN on Thursday.

“That’s the plan,” the source said.

Another source said the vice president has faced pressure from many of those around him who are encouraging him to attend.

“You can’t attend something you haven’t received an invitation to….” Devin O’Malley, Pence’s deputy press secretary tweeted after Politico first broke the news of the vice president’s plan.

Pence’s decision to attend marks another major break between Pence and President Donald Trump, after the two disagreed over the vice president’s role in certifying the election results.

After the election results were tallied after the November 3 vote, government agencies held off on transition briefings with Biden’s staff, and so far, Trump has not met with his successor — a meeting that’s generally been tradition.

Similarly, Pence has not met with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris during the transition period. Pence met with then-Vice President Joe Biden at the White House during the Obama-Trump transition.

On Thursday, Charlotte Pence Bond, the vice president’s daughter, tweeted her congratulations to Biden and Harris.

