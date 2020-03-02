STATE COLLEGE, Penn. (WHDH) — Students at Pennsylvania State University are mourning the loss of a beloved Taco Bell that recently shut its doors for good.

A large group of people gathered for a vigil outside of the former restaurant on East College Avenue, where they left flowers and candles on Sunday.

They embraced one another as they sang a song in remembrance of the location.

Google Maps indicates another Taco Bell remains open about two miles from the closed location.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)