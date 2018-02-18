STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Hundreds of hardy Penn State students have raised more than $10 million for pediatric cancer patients in the annual 46-hour dance marathon known as Thon.

The $10,151,663.93 total was announced Sunday afternoon at the conclusion of the Penn State Interfraternity Council/Panhellenic Dance Marathon, billed as the world’s largest student-run philanthropy.

Money raised benefits pediatric cancer patients and their families at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Child cancer survivors and their families also participate along with the dancers, who aren’t allowed to sleep or even sit and are helped by thousands of other students in support roles.

The 2018 total was about $106,000 over the total raised last year. The event has raised more than $147 million since 1977.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)