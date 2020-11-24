Pennsylvania is imposing a ban on alcohol the night before Thanksgiving in hopes of encouraging people to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced Monday that businesses, such as bars and restaurants, must stop serving alcoholic beverages at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in an effort to address large crowds.

“Our collective responsibility continues to be to protect our communities, our health care workers, and our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians from COVID-19,” Levine said. “That has not changed.”

Officials say new modeling projects Pennsylvania will see 22,000 new COVID-19 cases per day in December.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)