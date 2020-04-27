Pentagon releases 3 ‘unidentified aerial phenomena’ videos

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The Department of Defense on Monday authorized the release of three unclassified Navy videos from 2004 and 2015 that show “unidentified aerial phenomena.”

One video was taken in November 2004 and the other two in January 2015, according to the DOD. They had been circulating in the public domain after unauthorized releases in 2007 and 2017.

“After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena,” the DOD said in a news release.

The DOD said it wanted “to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos.”

The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as “unidentified,” according to the DOD.

Aliens can not be seen in the footage but one video showed a burst of light and an object speeding out of sight.

The videos can be viewed below:

