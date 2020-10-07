Pentucket Regional High School transitions to remote learning after 2 students test positive, 25 exposed

WEST NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Pentucket Regional High School will transition to fully remote learning for Thursday and Friday after two students tested positive for the virus and approximately 25 have been identified as coming in close contact with them.

Of the two positive cases, one student was last in school on Friday, Oct. 2 and tested positive that night. The second positive student case has not been in school since Tuesday, Sept. 29 and tested positive this Monday, according to a release issued by Superintendent Justin Bartholomew.

Of the close contacts, one came into contact with one of the students who tested positive at school.

However, the vast majority of the identified close contacts came into contact with another student who tested positive outside of school, during a pick-up recreational sports gathering outside of school hours and unaffiliated with the district.

School officials said they are aware of some students at other schools who came into contact with the infected students however, they do not feel a change in teaching method is required at this time.

The temporary closure is to allow time for local public health officials to receive the test results of 25 close contacts.

All high school athletic programming has also been canceled until Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the earliest.

