People 75 years and older can now make online appointments to get COVID-19 vaccine

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - People over the age of 75 can begin making appointments Wednesday to get the COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week.

Gov. Charlie Baker doubled down on his plan to get more people vaccinated during his State of the Commonwealth address.

“From large-scale facilities at stadiums to local sites at health clinics, we are working to reach vulnerable populations and get as many people protected as soon as doses are delivered to the Commonwealth,” he said.

The state is moving into Phase 2 of its vaccination plan, with COVID-19 vaccine appointments now available to be booked online for those 75 years and older.

To make an appointment, head to the state’s COVID-19 vaccination locations for individuals in eligible groups and phases website, scroll down to the map, click a location near you, and then press the “book an appointment” link.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders says help is available to seniors who may have trouble booking an appointment online.

“The wonderful Executive Office of Elder Affairs is putting out a massive communication to their network of Councils on Aging, their community groups and the like, talking through 75-plus, eligible as of next Monday, and reaching out to individuals who are over 75 and their communities, ask if they need help to get them vaccinated,” she said.

As vaccinations ramp up, the revised order for Phase 2 vaccinations is:

Individuals 75+

Individuals 65+ or with 2+ comorbidities

Early education and K-12 workers, transit, utility, food and agriculture, sanitation, public works, and public health workers

Individuals with one comorbidity.

Vaccines will be available to the general public in Phase 3.

