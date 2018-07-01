REVERE, Mass. (WHDH) – Boston hit 90 degrees for the third straight day Sunday morning, making it an official heat wave in the city. With the hot temperatures expected to continue into the beginning of the week, people in New England are trying to find ways to keep cool.

The shoreline was packed with sunbathers Sunday at Revere Beach as temperatures hit 90 degrees. Beachgoers enjoyed the sun, sand, and water by playing soccer and cooling off in the ocean.

In Boston, people enjoyed the weather on and along the Charles River.

The city of Boston declared a heat emergency. “We are going to be opening up citywide cooling centers, we are going have 18 pools open,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Friday. “We’re asking people to dress appropriately. We’re asking people to drink plenty of water as well.”

For many, a day like Sunday is what they had been dreaming of during those long cold months. While there are others who prefer winter to summer, they said they have to take advantage of warm days like Sunday.

The high temperatures are expected to continue all week. For more, visit the 7Weather page.

