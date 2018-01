(WHDH) — Across social media, people are stepping up to the plate for the ALS pepper challenge.

It’s like the ice bucket challenge, but a lot hotter.

The challenge was started by former ESPN contributor Tom Haberstroh this past Christmas after his mother’s diagnosis.

He’s hoping the challenge will spread and people will donate to research for a cure.

