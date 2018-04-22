(WHDH) – People across the world paid tribute to the late Swedish DJ, Avicii, over the weekend.

Video on social media captured a bell tower in the Netherlands playing what sounded like music the musician.

In Sweden, royals, artists, politicians and the public steeped forward Saturday to honor Avicii.

Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, died Friday at the age of 28. His publicist said in a statement that he was found dead in Muscat, Oman.

A police spokesman told CNN “there is no criminal suspicion in the death.”

