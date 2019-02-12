‘People are scared’: Bumper-to-bumper traffic on I-93 after many leave work early to beat storm

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Interstate 93 in Andover looked like a parking lot Tuesday afternoon as many people left work early in an effort to beat the storm, which dropped several inches of snow in the area.

“People are scared. They hear the news and everybody wants to get out at the same time,” commuter Richard Tankel told 7News. “It’s New England, right?”

While the snow was light and flaky, many cars spun out and crashed, resulting in bumper-to-bumper traffic on the northbound side of the highway.

Police urged all drivers to slow down, buckle up, and stay off the roads if possible.

