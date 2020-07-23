People battling addictions find strength, community in popular podcast

BOSTON (WHDH) - A popular podcast is helping those battling addictions find strength in these uncertain times.

Dave and Chris met in a treatment center and chose to remain anonymous when they started their hit podcast “Dopey” a few years ago.

Now that they are sober, they use the platform to reflect on the craziest stories they have from when they were on drugs.

“Chris always called it the rope-a-dope, which meant that we roped people in with debauchery and then they managed to pick up recovery along the way by seeing that we were having such a good time being sober making the show,” Dave said.

The show quickly turned into a haven for listeners — many of whom are recovering addicts themselves.

“We didn’t want it to be a recovery podcast, but as soon as we did one episode where we’re telling these terrible drug stories, we figured that if we didn’t share that we were in recovery, we would just be glorifying drug use,” Dave said. “So, it was very important to us that we created a backbone of the show about recovery.”

The show took a tragic turn in 2018 when Chris relapsed and died in Boston from a fentanyl overdose just after episode 143 aired.

“I had no idea that he was using and it was a terrible tragedy,” Dave said. “Chris was a one-of-a-kind guy. He was brilliant, he attended Georgetown University, he grew up in Boston, he lived in Back Bay. When he died he was a fellow at a University in Boston.”

Friday, July 24th, marks the anniversary of Chris’ death and Dopey Nation is planning to honor his life during a Zoom call.

The pandemic has brought on another challenge for people struggling with drug addiction.

Many of them depend on in-person meetings with sponsors and therapists to stay sober. Dopey is trying to do their part to help through Zoom meetings.

“The opposite of addiction isn’t sobriety it’s connection,” Dave said. “Through the Dopey nation, they created a Dopey Zoom and every day they’re meeting, and these are people all over the world.”

The group is able to find strength in each other even though they cannot be physically together.

“I think the best thing to do is be kind and connect addicts with people who can help them,” Dave said, “and just let them know that you’re there, and show support and love.”

The American Medical Association said they have recorded an uptick in opioid overdoses since the beginning of the pandemic.

