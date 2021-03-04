People caught operating illegal clubs in Lawrence could face $10K fine

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera says he is looking to hand out hefty fines to people who are caught operating illegal nightclubs in the city.

Rivera has asked city councilors to increase penalties for running makeshift clubs to up to $10,000.

Police have discovered a number of illegal nightclubs in recent months.

In January, police busted a club on Springfield Street that was packed with about 100 people, in addition to a waitress, full bar, charcoal hookahs, and propane heaters.

Photos from inside the club showed red cups and liquor scattered across the bar, several tables in the room, and many chairs placed next the heaters.

That particular building was formally commissioned as an assembly occupancy for a social club but has been unoccupied for an estimated two years or more.

