People evacuated after carbon dioxide leak causes underground explosion at Ashland business

ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A carbon dioxide leak caused an underground explosion in the pipes of a fire protection equipment supplier in Ashland Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to Kidde-Fenwal Controls on Main Street and warned the public to avoid the area.

Those nearby have been evacuated as the work continues to contain the leak and investigate the cause.

The fire department said there is no threat to the surrounding area.

No further information has been made available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)