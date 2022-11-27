BOSTON (WHDH) - Logan International Airport in Boston was seeing an influx of travelers Sunday morning as many who traveled for the holiday were making their ways home.

Lines were still manageable around 7 a.m. and there were no notable delays or cancellations.

Travel experts have said the surge of holiday travelers is expected to reach its peak this evening.

