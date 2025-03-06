BOSTON (WHDH) - People gathered for mass in Boston’s Cathedral of the Holy Cross for Ash Wednesday.

Ash Wednesday marks the start of Lent, a 40-day period of repentance, leading up to Easter on April 20.

At the Vatican, a cardinal delivered the Pope’s homily to hundreds of Catholics due to Pope Francis being in the hospital.

The Vatican says he has increased his level of physical therapy.

The Pope remains in stable condition and has been in the hospital since last month with pneumonia in both lungs.

