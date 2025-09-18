MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - People gathered in Milford Wednesday night for a candlelit vigil for conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Another remembrance will take place Thursday night on Boston Common.

Out in Arizona, preparations are underway for Kirk’s funeral service at State Farm Stadium in Arizona this weekend.

Security will be tight with President Donald Trump expected to attend.

“Our units and our personnel are very well prepared,” Sergeant Bryan Hoskin said of Glendale police. “We’re always going to be vigilant and ready to go.”

Investigators are laying out new details about the suspect’s decision to turn himself in.

They say Tyler Robinson feared police would kill him if he didn’t. A sheriff involved in the arrest says Robinson was quiet and somber when he surrendered to police with his parents.

“Some information was provided about Tyler potentially having some suicidal ideations,” Nate Brooksby said, Washington County Sheriff. “The parents convinced him not to do that, and you know, conveyed that they would, you know stand by him and help him, help him surrender peacefully.”

The 22-year-old is facing several charges in connection with the killing on the Utah Valley University (UVU) Campus last week. Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty.

“He knew it’s inevitable that he would be caught. He was fearful of a SWAT team hit on his house or he was fearful being shot by law enforcement,” Brooksby said.

Students at UVU returned to class for the first time Wednesday.

The university president says they hope the arrest of the suspected shooter will return a sense of peace to the campus.

“It is wonderful to see the memorial there as well as organic memorials that have sprung up around campus and the hundreds and hundreds of people who have come,” Astrid Tuminez said, UVU President.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)