BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of people gathered in the Boston Common in remembrance of Daunte Wright on Sunday night.

The group had marched through the city, demanding justice for Wright’s death after he was fatally shot by police on April 11 during a traffic stop in Minnesota.

His death sparked renewed protests over racism and calls for police accountability.

Former officer Kim Potter faces a second-degree manslaughter charge in connection with Wright’s death.

She resigned from the force in the wake of the shooting.

Her former police chief says Potter meant to use her Taser and accidentally grabbed her gun during the traffic stop.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)