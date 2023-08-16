HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - People in Haverhill returned to their homes Wednesday after a massive sinkhole forced evacuations last week.

The sinkhole opened near a multi-family home off Washington and Ford streets on Tuesday, Aug. 8 after recent torrential rain in the area damaged an underground pipe and caused flooding. Multiple properties were damaged around Haverhill and city’s mayor declared a state of emergency.

The sinkhole, the mayor’s office said in a statement, was roughly 20 feet deep and 20 feet wide, causing upward of $1 million in damage.

A total of 22 people were temporarily displaced after the sinkhole opened, according to the mayor’s office, with residents staying in an area hotel while they waited for crews to give them the all-clear to return home.

Days later, state, federal and local officials were back at the scene of the sinkhole on Wednesday after the sinkhole itself was filled.

One woman later speaking with 7NEWS described a scary situation as the sinkhole opened, saying she initially didn’t know what was going on as some of her neighbor’s chairs in a backyard area were swallowed.

“I heard a ‘Boom’ but I didn’t know it was in the back until my neighbor came by,” the woman said.

Officials left the scene in Haverhill just before 12 p.m.

As families settle back into their homes, local officials have urged anyone with damage from flooding on Aug. 8 to report their damage through a claims form.

