People in TX gather for candlelight vigil to remember victims of explosive-rigged packages

AUSTIN, TX (WHDH) — People gathered in Texas for a candlelight vigil to remember the victims of several explosive-rigged packages.

The mysterious package bombs terrorized the city for 19-days before police tracked down the suspect who detonated another bomb, killing himself, as police moved in.

The vigil happened outside of Austin, TX on Friday night.

