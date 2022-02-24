(WHDH) — People in Ukraine were woken up by air raid sirens and explosions on Thursday morning as Russia began its attack on the country.

Roadways in Kyiv could be seen jammed with cars as people tried fleeing the capital city for safer areas further west.

The United States Embassy in Kyiv is urging any Americans in Ukraine to shelter in place.

“If in a home or a building, go to the lowest level of the structure with the fewest exterior walls, windows, and openings; close any doors and sit near an interior wall, away from any windows or openings,” the Embassy wrote on Twitter. “If you are outdoors, immediately seek cover in a hardened structure; if that is not possible, lie down and cover your head with your hands.”

Taras Patro is a U.S. citizen with family ties in Boston currently in Ukraine on business. He was supposed to fly back to the U.S. days ago but had to relocate to the western part of Ukraine.

Patro told 7NEWS late Wednesday night that his next step will be the Polish border if the situation gets worse.

“It’s my understanding they have a welcome center there,” he said. “I don’t know how welcome I’ll be, but if it gets worse, that’s where I’m going.”

Patro added that he lost power days ago when Ukrainians thought an attack was already starting.

He believes Russia’s next plan of attack will be infrastructure.

“I’m just waiting for my phone signal to go out because obviously, they’re going to be attacking the cell towers so that people can’t communicate,” he said, “so that’s my next unfortunate wait.”

At the time that 7NEWS talked to Patro, he said he had not gotten any alerts from the government about the attack.

