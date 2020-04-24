People in Winthrop not wearing face masks in public could face up to $1,000 fine

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - People who fail to wear a face mask while in public in Winthrop could face up to a $1,000 fine under a new executive order.

The Winthrop Town Council and Board of Health issued the order Thursday to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Anyone over the age of five years who either enters or works at an essential business must wear a cloth face covering over their nose and mouth.

This also applies for people in public common areas, public buildings and other town establishments.

This order does not apply to people engaging is permissible outdoor physical activity, those riding in a personal vehicle, and residents inside their own space with family or other household members. However, they are still encouraged to cover their faces.

Other cities and towns have also implemented a similar executive order, including Everett.

